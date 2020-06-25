Caryville man pleads guilty in elk shooting

Brad Jones

Wednesday, the TWRA announced that a 33-year-old Caryville man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk in late December of 2019.
Sean Doney, according to TWRA, pleaded guilty Tuesday to hunting big game in a closed season, hunting without a license, hunting without hunter education, illegal take of big game, and failure to retrieve game on a WMA in connection to the December killing of an elk cow in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area that was part of a UT research study.

The elk carcass was found in a food plot on the North Cumberland WMA on December 23rd.

The elk was wearing a GPS collar as part of a three-year research study by the University of Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, according to TWRA. The university’s College of Veterinary Medicine performed a necropsy and determined that the elk had been shot. Doney was arrested after he was identified by members of the public after rewards were offered by outdoor recreation groups. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay a $350 fine.

