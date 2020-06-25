Demolition of old AMSE Building progressing

Brad Jones 2 hours ago

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2020 of the Demolition progression of the Old American Museum of Science and Energy.

Demolition of the Old American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge is continuing and after 3 weeks, they are nearly 3/4 of the way finished with the project.

The video below has been taken over the 3-week period that demolition has been taking place and shows its progression.

Demolition of the old AMSE museum is being done to make room for the new Main Street Lofts, and apartment complex that is expected to bring 226 new units to Oak Ridge. The project is expected to cost around $25 million to $30 million.

There will be roughly 55 percent one-bedroom apartments, 45 percent two-bedroom apartments, with three to six three-bedroom apartments.

A dog park is also proposed on the site. The proposed area is occupied by picnic tables now, but will be part of the Main Street Lofts development.

Mark Bialik, who is owner of GBS Engineering, which is working on the development, said that the dog park will be open to the public, according to a statement made to the Oak Ridger An asphalt pedestrian and bicycle trail leading from Badger Avenue to A.K. Bissell Park, will also be open to the public.

Developer Daniel Smith has said that construction will take 18 months. He said that the apartments will become available for rent as soon as they are built. He stated that the ones near Badger Avenue will be the last to be completed. A clubhouse and pool will be completed early in the construction project.

Site plans can be found here: http://oakridgetn.gov/images/uploads/Documents/Boards&Commissions/Planning%20Commission/Agenda/PC%20Agenda%20packet%2012.19.19%20updated.pdf

