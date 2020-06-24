CONGRESSMAN CHUCK FLEISCHMANN ENDORSES SENATE CANDIDATE BILL HAGERTY

Chattanooga, TN– With the continued re-opening of Tennessee’s economy following the impact of the coronavirus, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) joined President Trump in endorsing Bill Hagerty’s campaign for U.S. Senate.

“Bill Hagerty is a trustworthy conservative businessman, just like President Trump, who has my complete support,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “Bill’s economic background more than qualifies him for the U.S. Senate. As businesses in Tennessee and around the country begin to open again, we need someone like Bill helping lead our state. Tennesseans will be well-served with Bill in the Senate.”

“I am so honored to earn Congressman Fleischmann’s endorsement,” added Bill Hagerty. “He is a good friend, who is working hard alongside President Trump to get our economy back on track and protect our Tennessee conservative values. I’m grateful for his support, and I hope that Tennesseans give me the opportunity to work with him to strengthen our economy, bring more jobs to our communities, stop illegal immigration, defend our Second Amendment rights, protect the unborn, help build the wall and stand for our law enforcement officers, our military and our veterans.”

