Paciencia C. Evans (Helen), 77

Paciencia C. Evans (Helen) of Brandon, Florida, age 77 passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home with her husband at her bedside. She was born May 19, 1942 in Palo, Leyte, Philippines. She was married to Samuel Wayne Evans (Hawk) on June 17, 1966. They had 54 great years together (26 years as an Air Force Wife). She was of the Catholic Faith. A kindhearted loving wife who was more concerned for the well being of relatives and friends over her own ills. She fought a long 10-year battle with cancer. A proud naturalized American Citizen.

She was preceded in death by Parents, Regino & Petra Calceta; Sister, Brothers, Juan & Alipio all of the Philippines; Father & Mother in laws, Jack and Mayme Evans of Rockwood; Francisca Palomeras; Brother-in-laws, Jim, Bob, Howard, Edward, Ray & George Evans all of Rockwood. She is survived by: Husband: Samuel Wayne Evans (Hawk) of Brandon, FL Son: Manuel of Brandon, FL Grandchildren: Michelle Lynn Evans of Brandon, FL Derrick Lee Evans of Gainesville, FL Sister-in-law: Mary Battles of Rockwood, TN Brother-in-laws: Frank Evans of Rockwood, TN; Charles (Buster) Evans of Rockwood, TN Walter Evans of Kingston, TN Niece: Marie Delores Palomeras of Palo, Leyte, Phillippines Special Friends: Remo Nicoli of Alexandria, VA Charlie Davidson of Valrico, FL Numerous family members in Tennessee (David, Dennis, Dudley, Butch, Judy, Jill, John, Carol Ann, Eddie, Barry, Carla Sue, Debbie, Terri, Nancy, Cindy, and Tammy) and the Philippines, she loved them all.

A special thanks to all the Medical Staff that cared for her in this long journey and to the Lifepath Hospice Staff for care and compassion in her last hours.

Committal services and interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Thursday, July 2 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. This obituary courtesy of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, TN

