Police Chase ends with one in custody in Rockwood

(UPDATED at 6:22pm with Video) Multiple law enforcement vehicles, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Rockwood Police were all involved in stopping a car that fled from Sheriff Deputy, Wes Stooksbury this morning near Rockwood. The wanted suspect, Jason Pollard, wanted for warrants from Roane County attempted to flee from Deputy Stooksbury in a car after the deputy noticed his tag was expired. After a brief pursuit the chase ended in the 200 block of East Dunn Street in Rockwood around 10 AM. When Pollard crashed the car in the front yard of the residence, then fled on foot only to be apprehended a few hundred feet away where he was taken into custody. A Roane County Ambulance was dispatched twice as the first call was stopped after the suspect refused treatment, but later decided he wanted to be checked out. Pollard was then transported to the hospital and later to jail. The THP was on the scene to do the accident report. Deputy Stooksbury wanted to thank members of the Rockwood Police Department and fellow Deputies for the assistance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

