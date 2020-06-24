Fiery Crash on Paint Rock Ferry Road injures two

(Updated with video from the scene)

A two-car fiery crash on Paint Rock Ferry Road just east of the Cherokee Middle School in Kingston around 6 p.m. Tuesday, resulted in two persons being injured with one being flown to UT Medical Center via LifeStar. Fire Department officials from Kingston had to douse the flames on both vehicles after the head-on crash involving a pick-up truck and a Michael Dunn transport vehicle, according to Kingston Police Chief Jim Washum. The driver of a pick up truck identified as Andrew Leach, stated he had a steering issue that caused his truck to veer into the path of the van. He was not injured according to the chief. The driver of the van was identified as Shayla Wright and her passenger identified as Shannon Caster. Caster was flown by LifeStar and Wright was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Washum stated a near-by resident who wishes to remain anonymous, pulled the two from the van before it caught fire and burned up. Paint Rock Ferry Road at the scene was closed for about an hour and a half due to the investigation and clean-up.

