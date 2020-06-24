Anvil Shoot at Museum of Appalachia to celebrate July 4th

Brad Jones 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 31 Views

Photo courtesy of The Norris Bulletin

(Reprinted from The Norris Bulletin) While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia marks the occasion with an old-fashioned anvil shoot. Every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air.

Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions. While the tradition of anvil-shooting is nearly obsolete, the Museum has made it a nearly 30-year tradition, striving to keep this piece of history alive.

On Saturday, July 4th, the Museum will host anvil shoots at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm, alongside an all-day celebration that includes blacksmithing, saw-milling, bean shucking, dulcimer demonstrations, woodcarving, old time music, a national bell-ringing ceremony, colonial dancing, and patriotic processionals.

In order to ensure proper social distancing, the Museum is limiting the number of attendees for each anvil shoot. They respectfully request that visitors purchase advance tickets for their preferred anvil shoot time by visiting museu-mofappalachia.org or by calling 865-494-7680.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

No injuries, several displaced after kitchen fire at Wakefield Road apartment

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 22, 2020) – Several people are displaced after a fire at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: