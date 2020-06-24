Anvil Shoot at Museum of Appalachia to celebrate July 4th

Photo courtesy of The Norris Bulletin

(Reprinted from The Norris Bulletin) While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia marks the occasion with an old-fashioned anvil shoot. Every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air.

Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions. While the tradition of anvil-shooting is nearly obsolete, the Museum has made it a nearly 30-year tradition, striving to keep this piece of history alive.

On Saturday, July 4th, the Museum will host anvil shoots at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm, alongside an all-day celebration that includes blacksmithing, saw-milling, bean shucking, dulcimer demonstrations, woodcarving, old time music, a national bell-ringing ceremony, colonial dancing, and patriotic processionals.

In order to ensure proper social distancing, the Museum is limiting the number of attendees for each anvil shoot. They respectfully request that visitors purchase advance tickets for their preferred anvil shoot time by visiting museu-mofappalachia.org or by calling 865-494-7680.

