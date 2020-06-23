New date selected for 2020 TSSAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Induction now set for November 21

June 23, 2020

The 2020 TSSAA Hall of Fame luncheon and induction ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro. Tickets will be made available on the TSSAA.org website at a later time.

The event was originally scheduled for April 18, 2020 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro, but was postponed amid concerns over COVID-19.

Those being inducted at the 2020 event are: Barbara Daush, administrator from Memphis; Turner Jackson, administrator from Cleveland; Clint Parnell, administrator from Nashville; Bobby Alston, coach from Memphis; Buck Coatney, coach from Knoxville; Carolyn Jackson, coach from Chattanooga; Jeff Morris, coach from Milan; Shelby Miller, official from Elizabethton; and the late Marion Wilhoite, contributor from Columbia.

