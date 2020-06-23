Audrey Lee Phillips, Clinton

News Department 20 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 611 Views

Audrey Lee Phillips

Audrey Lee Phillips, age 52 of Clinton passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Audrey grew up in Oliver Springs and always enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Louise (Townsend) Buck.

She is survived by her husband,  Jeffrey Phillips and Ex-husband and friend, Russell Marlowe;

Children, William, Jennifer, and Elizabeth;

Grandchildren, Annabell Walden, Cory Russell, Isiah and Jeremiah Phillips James and Crews Sexton, and Josiah Woods;

Sisters, Kay and Terry;    Brothers, Larry and Billy;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

The family has chosen cremation with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Audrey’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

About News Department

Check Also

James David Perkins, Harriman

Oliver Springs Police Department Officer James David Perkins (#309), age 39, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: