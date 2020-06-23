Rachel Leigh Gillow Simpson, Kingston

Rachel Leigh Gillow Simpson, age 32, of Kingston passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
She was born February 16, 1988 in West Branch, Michigan and a 2006 graduate of Roane County High School. She loved her children more than anything in her life. She also enjoyed racing, softball, and was an avid UT Vols fan. Rachel was such a loving person, always volunteering her time to others and never met a stranger. She was always happy and loved life.
Preceded in death by her brother, Edward Francis Gillow; grandparents, Howard & Eleanor Gillow; grandfather, Charlie (The Clown) Slicker.
SURVIVORS
Husband Cameron Ricky Simpson of Harriman
Children Mason Simpson of Kingston
Emma Simpson of Kingston
Step-son Austin Simpson of Rockwood
Father Edward Gillow & wife, Candy of Lake City, Michigan
Mother Cynthia Ann Slicker Gillow of Harriman
Sisters Katie Clennan & husband, Kurt of Modesto, California
Mindy Kelley & husband, Jarred of Kingston
Charlee Martin of Kingston
Brothers Jacob Gillow and Zackary Gillow, both of Lake City, Michigan
Grandparents Ellen Scott of Holmes Beach, Florida
Shirley Slicker of Kingston
Father-in-law Ricky Simpson of Harriman
Mother-in-law Kathy Simpson of Spring City
A host of extended family and friends
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.