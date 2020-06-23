Rachel Leigh Gillow Simpson, Kingston

Rachel loved her children more than anything in her life.

Rachel Leigh Gillow Simpson, age 32, of Kingston passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.

She was born February 16, 1988 in West Branch, Michigan and a 2006 graduate of Roane County High School. She loved her children more than anything in her life. She also enjoyed racing, softball, and was an avid UT Vols fan. Rachel was such a loving person, always volunteering her time to others and never met a stranger. She was always happy and loved life.

Preceded in death by her brother, Edward Francis Gillow; grandparents, Howard & Eleanor Gillow; grandfather, Charlie (The Clown) Slicker.

SURVIVORS

Husband Cameron Ricky Simpson of Harriman

Children Mason Simpson of Kingston

Emma Simpson of Kingston

Step-son Austin Simpson of Rockwood

Father Edward Gillow & wife, Candy of Lake City, Michigan

Mother Cynthia Ann Slicker Gillow of Harriman

Sisters Katie Clennan & husband, Kurt of Modesto, California

Mindy Kelley & husband, Jarred of Kingston

Charlee Martin of Kingston

Brothers Jacob Gillow and Zackary Gillow, both of Lake City, Michigan

Grandparents Ellen Scott of Holmes Beach, Florida

Shirley Slicker of Kingston

Father-in-law Ricky Simpson of Harriman

Mother-in-law Kathy Simpson of Spring City

A host of extended family and friends

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

