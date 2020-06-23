Joie Rachel Jennings, Clinton

Joie Rachel Jennings, age 85, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Pioneer, TN on January 16, 1935 to the late Linville and Josephine Hutson Dupee. Joie was a member of the Cherry Bottom Baptist Church. She loved gardening, sewing and sitting on the porch drinking coffee.

Survivors:
Husband                      Howard Jennings                                Clinton

Sons                            Mark Jennings & Dawn                      Caryville

                                    Steven Jennings                                  Clinton

Daughters                    Abigail Jennings                                 Clinton

                                    Tammy Jennings                                 LaFollette, TN

Grandchildren             Samantha, Johnothan, Mary Beth, Elijah and Stephanie,

Great Grandchildren   Reid, Benson, James, Lily and John                                    

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral:  8:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe McCoy and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Joie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

