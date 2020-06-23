Joie Rachel Jennings, Clinton

Joie Rachel Jennings, age 85, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Pioneer, TN on January 16, 1935 to the late Linville and Josephine Hutson Dupee. Joie was a member of the Cherry Bottom Baptist Church. She loved gardening, sewing and sitting on the porch drinking coffee.

Survivors:

Husband Howard Jennings Clinton

Sons Mark Jennings & Dawn Caryville

Steven Jennings Clinton

Daughters Abigail Jennings Clinton

Tammy Jennings LaFollette, TN

Grandchildren Samantha, Johnothan, Mary Beth, Elijah and Stephanie,

Great Grandchildren Reid, Benson, James, Lily and John

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral: 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe McCoy and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Joie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

