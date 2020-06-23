Margie Easter Pelfrey, Rockwood

Margie Easter Pelfrey

Mrs. Margie Easter Pelfrey, age 90 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home. She was a Secretary for the State of Tennessee for 30 years until she retired. She was a lifelong member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: George Edd Pelfrey; Parents: Gus Louis and Maggie Pierce Easter;5 Brothers: Herman, Wesley, Floyd (Taud), & Frank Easter, Gustave Easter; 2 Sisters: Iola Easter Devaney & Lola Easter Pershing.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Judith Ann Pelfrey Smith (Tuck) Rockwood, TN

Son: George Ed Pelfrey II (Brenda) Kodak, TN

Grandchildren: Kerri Smith (Pam), Andrew Smith, Jessie Pelfrey Parker (Shawn), and Justin Pelfrey (Autumn)

Great-Grandchildren: Kaylynn Smith, Jonathan Smith, Avery Smith, Ava Parker, & Ella Parker

Brother: Robert (Bob) Easter Rockwood, TN

Sister: Irene Easter Lands Rockwood, TN

The family will have a graveside service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery with Brother Bill Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Margie Easter Pelfrey.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

