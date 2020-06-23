Motorcycle Fatality on Newfound Gap Road

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Newfound Gap Road at 5:11 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Phillip Rath, age 69, of Schoolcraft, MI, was traveling northbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the center line and struck a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound near the Chimney Tops Trailhead, approximately nine miles south of Gatlinburg.  Rath was unresponsive and pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries at 6:13 p.m.

Gatlinburg Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and transported Rath to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. No other involved visitors were injured in the accident. No additional details are available at this time.

