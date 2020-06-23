James David Perkins, Harriman

Oliver Springs Police Department Officer James David Perkins (#309), age 39, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Kingston, Tennessee. James was born July 14, 1980 in Rockwood, Tennessee. James was a member of the Church of Christ and attended at Rockwood Church of Christ in Rockwood and Lawnville Church of Christ in Kingston, Tennessee. Officer Perkins was a Patrol Officer with the Oliver Springs Police Department and had formerly served as an Investigator with the Rockwood Police Department. He also formerly served with the Roane State Community College Police and the Spring City Police Department. James was a 1998 graduate of Rockwood High School and was a 2006 graduate of Cleveland State Community College Police Academy. He earned an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Roane State Community College and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. He also played Rhythm Guitar for the band “Blackcreek”. James was a humble and kind man, who was always respectful and helpful to everyone, even those who found themselves on the other side of the law. He was always the same and would always leave a smile on the faces of those he was around. Above all, James loved his family, was a good Father, and loved “His Girls”, who were his life! He was preceded in death by his father, David Perkins.

Survivors include:

Wife: Chantel Perkins of Kingston, TN

Daughters: Kayla Perkins of Harriman, TN

Layla Perkins of Harriman, TN

Jessie Elizabeth “JessieBobs” Perkins of Harriman, TN

Mother: Dena Morris & husband, Bob of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Marie Carter & husband, Roger of Rockwood, TN

Niece: Cadey Carter McMahan

Nephews: Dawson Carter

Nathan Carter

Great-Niece: Aubrey Rose McMahan

And several Special Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Other Relatives and Friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Rockwood Church of Christ; 129 S. Chamberlain Avenue, Rockwood, TN 37854. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Hillary Broome and Bro. Kendall Bear officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee with Law Enforcement honors. Memorial contributions may be given for James’s daughters at any Enrichment Federal Credit Union in the James Perkins Memorial Fund; or to the Oliver Springs Police Department, Special Project, 701 Main Street, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

