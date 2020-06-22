Keith Eugene Brackett, Harriman

Keith Eugene Brackett age 66 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Harriman Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Keith worked as a mechanic for many years at H&J Auto in Harriman.

Preceded in death by father, R.Q. Brackett, and brother, Dwight “Ike” Brackett.

Survived by

Mother Bernice Brackett

Sister Sandy Kerr and husband Bucky

Brothers Ray Brackett and wife Sylvia

Hoyt Brackett and wife Pat

Kevin Brackett

And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 a graveside service will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Harriman Care and Rehabilitation and Fresenius Kidney Care in Midtown for the care they provided Keith. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Brackett Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

