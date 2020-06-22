Austin David Edmonds, Harriman

Austin David Edmonds, age 16, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born March 27, 2004 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Austin was a rising Sophomore at Roane County High School in Kingston, Tennessee where he was a member of the Football and Basketball teams. He also played AAU Basketball on the team “Rage”. Austin also enjoyed playing video games. All Glory to God because he was baptized in the name of Jesus. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth & Delores Stout; grandmother, Penny Hill; and his great grandmother, Rachel Knowles.

Survivors include:

Parents: Nathan & Pam Edmonds of Harriman, TN

Second Parents: Pat and Bobby Phillips of Harriman, TN

Special Family Members: Jonah Stout of North Dakota

Misty Davis (Jimmy Wright) of Lenoir City, TN

Brother: Jacob Edmonds of Harriman, TN

Kaidyn Davis

Cody Phillips

Jackson Stout

Jason Stout

Sister: Tabitha Ryans of Rockwood, TN

Ashton Stout

Serenity Stout

Kayleigh Kelly

Grandparents: Roy & Brenda Edmonds of Rockwood, TN

Danny Hamilton

Robert Davis

Carmen Lewis

Ronald Stout

Aunt: Paula Stout of Sevierville, TN

Uncle: Eric Edmonds

Girlfriend: Skylar

And several other loving family members of 14 aunts and uncles, cousins, and so many special friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Joe Sizemore and Bro. Kasey Stout officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Luminary Cemetery in Ten Mile, TN. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Austin David Edmonds.FacebookTwitterShare

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

