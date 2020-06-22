No injuries, several displaced after kitchen fire at Wakefield Road apartment

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 22, 2020) – Several people are displaced after a fire at an apartment on 105 Wakefield Road Friday evening.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a kitchen fire in one of the six apartments. The fire was quickly extinguished, with heavy fire damage to the one apartment.

Three other apartments were slightly damaged by water and smoke. As a result, those families were displaced. Red Cross responded and provided housing for the seven displaced tenants. The fire department installed additional smoke alarms in the apartments before leaving the scene.

The cause of the fire appears to have been cooking materials on the stove. There were no injuries.

