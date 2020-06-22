No injuries, several displaced after kitchen fire at Wakefield Road apartment

Brad Jones 18 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 83 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 22, 2020) – Several people are displaced after a fire at an apartment on 105 Wakefield Road Friday evening.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a kitchen fire in one of the six apartments. The fire was quickly extinguished, with heavy fire damage to the one apartment.

Three other apartments were slightly damaged by water and smoke. As a result, those families were displaced. Red Cross responded and provided housing for the seven displaced tenants. The fire department installed additional smoke alarms in the apartments before leaving the scene.

The cause of the fire appears to have been cooking materials on the stove. There were no injuries.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

UPDATE: Body of a Local Law Enforcement Officer Found in Car in the Water Near Food City in Kingston

The Oliver Springs Police Department released a statement on their Facebook page: Officer James D. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: