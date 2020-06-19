Margaret Sue “Peggy” Ethridge, 85

Margaret Sue “Peggy” Ethridge, age 85, passed away on Saturday June 13th in Knoxville at home with her family. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Riordan of Oak Ridge, her sons Scott Ethridge and Todd Ethridge of Knoxville, grandson Ian Riordan of Knoxville and by daughters in law Elizabeth Ethridge and Donna Ethridge, both of Knoxville. Proceeded in death by her sisters Doris Dickerson of Maryville and Wanda Hamilton of Oak Ridge, her former husband John Ethridge and by her parents Samuel and Margaret McPherson of Alcoa.

Peggy, also known as “Mama Peg”, was well known in Oak Ridge after serving as Catalog Manager at JC Penney from 1977 until retiring in 1997. Not long after, she wanted to stay busy and went to work at Jefferson Drug Store as a cashier, where she spoke and laughed daily with Oak Ridgers until retiring in 2013. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge and loved working with children in the church for many years. Perhaps what she was best known and loved for, was her infectious smile, hugs and giving spirit. “Mama Peg” never met a stranger and she lived by the Golden Rule every single day. She touched countless lives with her acts of kindness, generosity and sometimes just a shoulder to lean on. It was important to her that no one should ever feel alone or left out. Peggy also loved to dance and have fun with any adventure that came her way. A simple car ride or riding a rollercoaster, she was always happy to get out and enjoy what life had to offer. Most of all, she adored her family. They loved her even more.

A memorial celebration of her life well lived is being planned for all who loved her and her family at Rothchild’s on Kingston Pike in West Knoxville on Sunday July 12th from 2-5pm.

Graveside service will be for family at Woodlawn Cemetery in South Knoxville.

