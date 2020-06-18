UPDATE: Body of a Local Law Enforcement Officer Found in Car in the Water Near Food City in Kingston

The Oliver Springs Police Department released a statement on their Facebook page:

Officer James D. Perkins

“It is with our deepest regret that we inform you of the off duty passing of Officer James D. Perkins. James Perkins has been an officer since 2006 working with the Rockwood Police Department, Roane State Community College Police Department, Springs City Police Department, and with the Oliver Springs Police Department. Officer James Perkins was an outstanding police officer and spent a lot of his time dedicated to the citizens in our area. We thank you Officer James D. Perkins for your service.”

The Kingston Police Department, Fire, and Rescue Squad were sent around 11:30 am this morning to where a man’s body, who is a local law enforcement officer, was found in a vehicle in the water at a boat dock at a property owners residence in the 1400 block of North Kentucky Street. This is the area directly behind the Food City shopping center. The District Attorney General Russell Johnson and his staff were requested by Kingston to assist in the investigation. A determination of the cause of the death of the man only to say drowning at this time, has been officially determined. The vehicle the man was in allegedly floated down stream from another location and lodged at the residence off of North Kentucky Street. The body was taken by Roane County Rescue Squad members to The UT Forensics Center for an autopsy. We will give you more information when it’s available.

