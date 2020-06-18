Two car crash on Duncan Hollow Road in Midtown shuts down the road for hours, one seriously injured as car lands on it top

(UPDATE: 5:01PM) We’ve been notified that one individual has passed away as a result of their injuries in this accident. We will continue to update you as we find out more information.

(Video from the accident scene below the story)

Original Story: Duncan Hollow Road was closed to through traffic this afternoon after two cars collided with one on it’s top, the other down in a deep ravine. Numerous emergency vehicles went to the scene including a request from Kingston Fire officials to assist the Emergency Operations Center in extricating one man from the wreckage.

LifeStar was asked to fly out one of the patients but was terminated after it arrived at The Midtown Ambulance station, as the patient was undergoing CPR so they took him to near by Roane Medical Center for immediate treatment. We are unsure how many others were injured in this accident but we will get more from the highway patrol after their investigation and report is complete. Duncan Hollow Road in Midtown was closed for several hours due to the investigation and cleanup. More on this as it becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

