Body of a Local Law Enforcement Officer Found in Car in the Water near Food City in Kingston

The Kingston Police department, Fire, and Rescue Squad were sent around 11:30 am this morning to where a man’s body, who is a local law enforcement officer, was found in a vehicle in the water at a boat dock at a property owners residence in the 1400 block of North Kentucky Street. This is the area directly behind the Food City shopping center. The District Attorney General Russell Johnson and his staff were requested by Kingston to assist in the investigation. A determination of the cause of the death of the man only to say drowning at this time, has been officially determined. The vehicle the man was in allegedly floated down stream from another location and lodged at the residence off of North Kentucky Street. The body was taken by Roane County Rescue Squad members to The UT Forensics Center for an autopsy. We will give you more information when it’s available.

