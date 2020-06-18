Anderson County will host July Fourth fireworks

CLINTON—Anderson County will host fireworks for the Fourth of July this year.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that many local municipalities opted to cancel their fireworks shows because of social distancing restrictions and concerns, members of the Anderson County Board of Commissioners have agreed to fund a fireworks show for the Fourth of July.

County Commission, during its regular meeting on Monday, June 15, approved spending $12,000 to provide a fireworks show for the county this year. Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank asked for the Commission’s support after receiving largely positive responses to a post on her personal Facebook page that asked citizens if they wanted a fireworks show this year.

“Because we want the fireworks show to be seen by as many people as possible over a wider area, we want to raise an additional $8,000 to have the larger shells,” Mayor Frank said in a press release.

Numerous local businesses and private citizens reached out to Mayor Frank, and within a matter of hours by mid-afternoon Thursday, more than $6,500 in additional funds had been raised.

LaFollette-based Pyro Shows, Inc. has agreed to provide the show for Anderson County. Pyro Shows Inc. will launch the fireworks beginning at 9:45 pm on Saturday, July 4th, from the Anderson County High School Campus, 130 Maverick Circle, Clinton.

The campus itself – which is moments from Interstate 75 at Exit 122 – will be closed to the public before, during and after the show. Only emergency personnel will be allowed on the campus.

“The effort to host the fireworks show for our citizens has truly been a team effort,” Mayor Frank said. “The City of Clinton, the Anderson County Schools, our local emergency services personnel, who will provide security and traffic control, all our sponsors…. The community response has been incredible. We’ve really all had a role in making this happen so quickly,” she added.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged during the show for those citizens who choose to watch the fireworks in person from any public area around or near Exit 122.

Merle FM 96.7 will be broadcasting live music with the fireworks show, and ACTV – on Comcast Channel 95 – is planning a live broadcast of the show.

