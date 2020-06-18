Anderson County will host July Fourth fireworks

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 268 Views

CLINTON—Anderson County will host fireworks for the Fourth of July this year.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that many local municipalities opted to cancel their fireworks shows because of social distancing restrictions and concerns, members of the Anderson County Board of Commissioners have agreed to fund a fireworks show for the Fourth of July.

County Commission, during its regular meeting on Monday, June 15, approved spending $12,000 to provide a fireworks show for the county this year. Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank asked for the Commission’s support after receiving largely positive responses to a post on her personal Facebook page that asked citizens if they wanted a fireworks show this year.

“Because we want the fireworks show to be seen by as many people as possible over a wider area, we want to raise an additional $8,000 to have the larger shells,” Mayor Frank said in a press release.

Numerous local businesses and private citizens reached out to Mayor Frank, and within a matter of hours by mid-afternoon Thursday, more than $6,500 in additional funds had been raised.

LaFollette-based Pyro Shows, Inc. has agreed to provide the show for Anderson County. Pyro Shows Inc. will launch the fireworks beginning at 9:45 pm on Saturday, July 4th, from the Anderson County High School Campus, 130 Maverick Circle, Clinton.

The campus itself – which is moments from Interstate 75 at Exit 122 – will be closed to the public before, during and after the show. Only emergency personnel will be allowed on the campus.

“The effort to host the fireworks show for our citizens has truly been a team effort,” Mayor Frank said. “The City of Clinton, the Anderson County Schools, our local emergency services personnel, who will provide security and traffic control, all our sponsors…. The community response has been incredible. We’ve really all had a role in making this happen so quickly,” she added.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged during the show for those citizens who choose to watch the fireworks in person from any public area around or near Exit 122.

Merle FM 96.7 will be broadcasting live music with the fireworks show, and ACTV – on Comcast Channel 95 – is planning a live broadcast of the show.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Body of a Local Law Enforcement Officer Found in Car in the Water near Food City in Kingston

The Kingston Police department, Fire, and Rescue Squad were sent around 11:30 am this morning …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: