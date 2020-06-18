Robert Allen Dotson, Sweetwater

Robert Allen Dotson, age 64, of Sweetwater, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents,

Robert H. and Faye Dotson

Sisters,

Wanda Cunningham and

Jessie Helms

Grandparents,

Bob and Oma Dotson

Survivors are,

Stepmother, Patsy Dotson of Sweetwater.

Sister and brother-in-law,

Diane and Howard Via of Barnsville, GA.

Brothers and sister-in-law,

Ricky Dotson of Sweetwater,

Jimmie and Connie Cunningham of Oakridge.

Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Sweetwater Memory Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jay Scruggs officiating.

Interment and graveside service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Corinth Cemetery.

Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of

the arrangements.

