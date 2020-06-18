Ernest “Turnip” Rose, Harriman

Mr. Ernest “Turnip” Rose, age 103 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020. He was born on March 1st, 1917 in Kingston, TN. Mr. Rose is a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a recipient of the Roane County Founders award and one of Roane County’s 2011 Golden Treasures.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 11 brothers and sisters, and 1 grandson.

He is survived by:

Wife: Lydia Rose

Son: Danny Rose (Brenda)

Daughters: Edna Arwood

Louise Littleton

7 grandchildren

22 great grandchildren

11 great-great grandchildren

Sister: Lynda Rose

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Matt Lowrance & Wife April and children, all of the staff and friends at Tennessee Eye Care, Dr. Dwight Willett, Rhonda Flanagan and staff at Kingston Family Practice, Jack Stockton and his wife Tara, Ken Yager and wife Malinda and Beth Sams.

In leu of flowers, donations can be made to East TN Children’s Hospital 2018 W. Clinch Ave. Knoxville, TN. 37916 or Ronald McDonald House 1705 Clinch Ave. Knoxville, TN. 37916.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19th, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Ben Whittenbarger, Bro. David Tapp, and Bro. Jack Stockton officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ernest “Turnip” Rose.

