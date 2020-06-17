Jo Ann Hill, Clinton

Jo Ann Hill, age 74, of Clinton, passed away June 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 13, 1945 in Anderson County, Tennessee to Joe and Elizabeth Moore. Jo Ann was a dedicated member of Long Field Baptist Church. She lived her life by the words of Proverbs 3:6 ” Seek God’s will in all you do, and He will show you the path to take” and 1 Peter 1:3 “According to His great mercy, He has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ”. She loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Jo Ann is preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Hill; one sister, Mary Cate and husband Cecil Cate; son, James D. Hill and wife Kim Hill; grandchildren, Sean G. Hill, Chandler W. Hill, and Autumn B. Hill.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-7 pm with a Memorial Services to follow at 7 pm with Reverend Kenny Raines and Reverend Mark Stanley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in Jo Ann’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478; Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jo Ann Hill.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

