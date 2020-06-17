Janet Boles Stegall, Rockwood

Mrs. Janet Boles Stegall, age 62, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born November 28, 1957 in Rockwood, Tennessee and was of the Baptist faith. Janet loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her tablet. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Edward Boles and Betty Raulston Boles; and son-in-law, Lance Burnette.

Survivors include: Daughters:Daphne Stegall Watts (Johnny) of Harriman, TN Ginger Green (Tommy) of Rockwood, TN Jennifer Brunette Grandchildren:Dustin Green (Kailah), Haley Green, Kayla Green, Justin Green (Hannah), Austin Hackler (Kita), Dakoda Hackler (Savannah), and Corey Burnette Great Grandchildren:Aiden Green, Mason Green, Bri’ Asia, and Hazlee Green Sister:Edna Kirkpatrick of Rockwood, TN Special Nephew:Brent Kirkpatrick of Rockwood, TN Best Friend:Sue Steele of Rockwood, TN And several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for graveside services and interment. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Janet Boles Stegall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

