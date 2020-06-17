Perry Everett Gregg II, Andersonville

Perry Everett Gregg, II, age 45 of Andersonville, TN passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the University of Kentucky. Perry was a truck driver who loved singing, country music, volunteering for veterans and his community, and being on the water. He was a loving son, brother, husband, and father.

Preceded in death by his mother, Carol Campbell Gregg; he is survived by his wife, Michelle DeStefano; daughter, Lindsey DeStefano; father, Perry E. Gregg, I and wife, Dortha Gregg; brother, Jeffrey Fortney and wife Tonia Fortney; sisters, Debbie Snyder, Carolyn Harper, Diana Carpenter, and Rebecca Hamm; Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton from 2 PM – 4 PM.

www.holleygamble.com

