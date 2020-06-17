Donald Lee Nabors, Kingston

Donald Lee Nabors age 81 of Kingston passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at home. Don was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and retired from the Tennessee Forestry Division with 36 years of service. He was also a member of the East Roane County Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Ruth Nabors.

Survived by his wife of 51 years Sandra Abbott Nabors.

Son Mark Alan Nabors.

Sisters, Betty Leffew and Corrine Jackson.

Brothers and sisters in law; Robert and Janie Nabors all of Kingston. Henry and Rose Nabors of Noita and Lawrence and Faye Nabors of Kingston.

Mother in Law Polly Abbott of Kingston.

Brother in law Lonnie and Iva Abbott of Kingston.

Sister in Law Paulette Bowden of Elba Alabama.

Funeral 8:00 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Kyker Chapel with the Reverend George Maddox officiating. Burial 10:00 am Monday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. The Family will receive friends from 7:00 until 8:00 pm Sunday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

