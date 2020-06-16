Angel Darlene Meddings, Sweetwater

Angel Darlene Meddings, age 31, of Sweetwater, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Angel loved having fun and dancing.

Preceded in death by her husband: Patrick Branham. Survivors include her parents: Leonard and Betty Meddings, of Sweetwater, brothers and sisters-in-law: Terry Ray and Ayesha Earls, of Knoxville, Raymond “Jake” and Crystal Earls, Dewayne Meddings, Bruce Meddings and Twyliah Jenkins, and Kameron Meddings, all of Sweetwater. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. 

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

  1. Danielle
    June 16, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Always and Forever. Through thick and thin. Unconditionally and Eternally…. Cousin
    -Danielle Gribble

