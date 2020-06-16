Edna Jean Pate, Smyrna, GA (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Edna Jean Pate, age 72, of Smyrna, GA passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at Kennestone Hospital due to heart failure.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Green Acres Baptist Church, 591 Pat Mell Road SE, Smyrna, GA., with a visitation from 12:00-2:00 PM at the church. Memorialization will be by cremation.



Jean was born December 29, 1947 in Harriman, TN to Sam and Bonnie Ruffner. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1965, then began her nursing career at Harriman Hospital and West Mall Long-Term Care Facility in TN. Jean continued her nursing career after moving to Marietta, GA., where she retired in 2009.



She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Jean’s passions include collecting dolls, vacationing at the beach, watching football, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. She especially loved her family, friends, and attending church.



Other than her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her brother Jim Ruffner, and sisters Sammy Smith and Penny Roysden.



Jean is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Larry Vreeland Pate of Smyrna, GA; loving children Sammy Pate of Smyrna, GA and Donna Stansel of Temple, GA; grandchildren Nathan Pate of Smyrna, GA., Taylor Stansel (Amanda) of Temple, GA; great granddaughter Jayme Eubanks; sisters Jane Collins of Fairborn, OH., Jerry Freels of Marietta, GA., and Sam Slatton (Diane) of Sparta, TN; along with numerous other family and friends.

Arrangments were handled by Southern Cremation and Funerals in Marietta, GA . Jackson Funeral Services has posted this obituary as a courtesy for the family of Jean Ruffner Pate.

