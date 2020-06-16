Bowman Bend Road closed to thru traffic for repairs

The Roane County Highway Department is reporting that Bowman Bend Road will be closed for about 10 days to thru traffic for Road
repairs. The area that will be closed will be from Port Logo Vista Lane
to Walden Lane. Please plan on taking alternate routes for that time
period. The highway department will keep you updated on their
Facebook page and we will here as well at BBB TV-12. Bowman Bend Road
was one of several roads damaged last February during heavy rains
and has been down to one lane at the slide area and was a focus
during last weeks county commission meeting, which you can watch
here on YouTube or below. Deputy Road Commissioner Tony Brown addressed the commission about the road and what repairs are needed.

