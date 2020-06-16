DWK Clarifies Furloughs

According to Justin Snow with The Roane Alliance on Friday, a representative from the DWK Rockwood facility in The Roane County Industrial Park in Rockwood, returned a phone call to him following our request to see if he could give us additional information about the plants proposed lay-offs. This is what was stated: He said in an email that concerning possible employee reductions, that these are not permanent or extended layoffs. This is a one week furlough in the manufacturing facility for the weeks of June 15th and July 6th. Salaried employees across the company at DWK have already taken their one-week furlough. The plant representative said to Snow that this is due to soft sales to companies they provide supplies and products who are not operating at full capacity right now. There is no plan to close the company again only temporary cuts for now.

