Michael Tony Sexton, Clinton

Michael Tony Sexton age 52 of Clinton, TN passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home. Tony enjoyed racing rc cars, collecting knives and guns. Tony is preceded in death by his grandfather, Leslie Daugherty and his in-laws; Kenneth and Betty Wise.

Tony is survived by his beloved wife Pamela Wise Sexton of Clinton, TN; son, Christopher Dalton Sexton and wife Faith Sexton of Clinton, TN. Parents, Boyd and Jeanette Sexton of Heiskell, TN; brother, Vince Sexton of Heiskell, TN; grandmother, Etta Daughtery; sister in law Lisa Carroll; nephews, Austin Carroll and Colby Carroll of Clinton, TN. Best friend and racing buddy Allen Douglas, along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, life long friends. Also a special fur baby, Sinni.

Tony’s family will receive his friends Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5pm- 7pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral serviced to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Marty Stooksbury officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at [email protected]

