Debra Rose (Howard) Benzenhafer, Wartburg

Mrs. Rose Howard Benzenhafer, age 69 of Wartburg, passed away Friday June 12, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Miss B was a beloved teacher at Sunbright High School for 42 years. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge and was an active member of the Morgan County Democratic Party.​​

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Elma Howard.​One sister: Lucinda Maden.​ Her step-brother: Leonard Howard.​ And one nephew: Calvin Howard.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years: Tom Benzenhafer. Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Melvin and Ruby Howard of Lancing, and Royal and Retta Howard of Gordonsville, TN. Two sisters and one brother-in-law: Juanita Watson of Lancing and Rebecca and Jim McCormick of Smithville, TN. Along with several nieces and nephews and many other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Kirk Abatelli officiating. The family will then receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Graveside services will be Friday morning, June 19, 2020, in Kubley Cemetery in Lancing. Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Benzenhafer family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

