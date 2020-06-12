Larry Thomas Smith Jr, 49

Larry Thomas Smith, Jr., age 49, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Larry was a devoted father to his only child, Cyleigh Grace Marie, age 12. He loved to fish and cook, anyone who knew him knew he was a great chef. Larry loved spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Faith Promise Church and a longtime employee of Breeding Insulation Company of Knoxville.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Larry Thomas Smith, Sr., and mother, Grace Marie Smith.

He is survived by his daughter Cyleigh and lifetime friends Kevin Tipton, David Bowen and Curtis Ward.

Larry will have a graveside service at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery, 11270 Yarnell Road, Knoxville, TN.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The service will be officiated by Pastor Waylon Payne.

In lieu of flowers, Cyleigh asks that donations be made to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to assist, please contact Jackson Funeral Services, PO Box 91, 7071 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs, TN 37840, 865-435-3800.

