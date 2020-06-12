Lucy “Jane” Stooksbury, Andersonville

Lucy “Jane” Stooksbury, age 76 of Andersonville, TN passed away at home on June 10, 2020.

Jane was a true farm girl who loved her cows and dogs dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Artie Mastern and sister Alta Joan Stooksbury.

Jane is survived by brothers, Russell Stooksbury and his wife Glendora of Andersonville, Gary Stooksbury and his wife Barbara of Andersonville, Michael W. Stooksbury and his wife Patti of Maynardville as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in her memory to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at jonesmortuaryllc.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

