Mr. Harry Eugene Snow, age 84 of Rockwood, TN passed away June 11, 2020 at his home. He is a retired Army Veteran. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked at the Asbestos Steel Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, and a sister. Mr. Snow is survived by:

Wife: Edith Snow Rockwood, TN

Sons: Greg Snow Rockwood, TN

Steve Snow Rockwood, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. Harry Eugene Snow. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harry Eugene Snow.

