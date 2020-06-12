Oak Ridge Utilities Business Office to transition to new billing software in mid-July

Brad Jones 18 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 96 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 12, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge Utilities Business Office will transition to new software in July and the look of Oak Ridger’s utility bills will be changing.

The new bill will have a new look so Oak Ridge Utility customers should keep an eye out for a bill in an envelope in their mailbox rather than a postcard, which is how it previously arrived.

“Our new software will allow us to provide residents with up-to-date information about account payments and usage,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said.

Customers can continue to pay their bill online with a credit card. However, the format will look different. They can also submit a new service ticket in the online customer self-service portal. If a customer prefers to pay over the phone, that option will now be available 24/7. Automatic payments are still an option.

Customers will also be getting new account numbers on their new bill.

With the new system, the City of Oak Ridge will no longer be sending separately mailed disconnect notices. Instead, should a bill accidentally be forgotten, required notices will be included in the subsequent month’s bill.

In addition to online billing, customers will have the option to round their bill up to the nearest dollar to donate to Project SAFE, which is a 501c3 partnership with Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) to assist those in need with their utility bills. During the difficult times we’re in right now, those few cents can make a real difference for our community.

While the city transitions to this new software, the Utilities Business Office will be closed from July 9 to July 13. The office will still be open for emergencies but if someone anticipates moving into a new home during this time, they are encouraged to call ahead of time to set up service. The overnight drop-box will remain available. When the Utilities Business Office reopens, please be patient and expect some delays as employees and customers will still be getting used to working with the new software.

If you have any questions, please visit the city’s website at OakRidgeTN.gov or call the Utilities Business Office at (865) 425-3400.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Manage Mowing To Benefit Wildlife

Advice from TWRA and UT Extension NASHVILLE — Mowing or bushhogging can be devasting to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: