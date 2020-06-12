Oak Ridge Utilities Business Office to transition to new billing software in mid-July

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 12, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge Utilities Business Office will transition to new software in July and the look of Oak Ridger’s utility bills will be changing.

The new bill will have a new look so Oak Ridge Utility customers should keep an eye out for a bill in an envelope in their mailbox rather than a postcard, which is how it previously arrived.

“Our new software will allow us to provide residents with up-to-date information about account payments and usage,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said.

Customers can continue to pay their bill online with a credit card. However, the format will look different. They can also submit a new service ticket in the online customer self-service portal. If a customer prefers to pay over the phone, that option will now be available 24/7. Automatic payments are still an option.

Customers will also be getting new account numbers on their new bill.

With the new system, the City of Oak Ridge will no longer be sending separately mailed disconnect notices. Instead, should a bill accidentally be forgotten, required notices will be included in the subsequent month’s bill.

In addition to online billing, customers will have the option to round their bill up to the nearest dollar to donate to Project SAFE, which is a 501c3 partnership with Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) to assist those in need with their utility bills. During the difficult times we’re in right now, those few cents can make a real difference for our community.

While the city transitions to this new software, the Utilities Business Office will be closed from July 9 to July 13. The office will still be open for emergencies but if someone anticipates moving into a new home during this time, they are encouraged to call ahead of time to set up service. The overnight drop-box will remain available. When the Utilities Business Office reopens, please be patient and expect some delays as employees and customers will still be getting used to working with the new software.

If you have any questions, please visit the city’s website at OakRidgeTN.gov or call the Utilities Business Office at (865) 425-3400.

