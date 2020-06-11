Richard (Ricky) Earnest Gouge Jr, Oliver Springs

Richard (Ricky) Earnest Gouge Jr., age 65, a resident of Oliver Springs, went to his Eternal Home with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 while surrounded by his family.

He was born December 19, 1954 in Oliver Springs. Ricky was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a choir director and faithful member of Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church. Ricky had a passion for the Lord and lived it daily by telling those he could about the Lord. He was the owner/operator of Rick’s Truck Repair and Rick’s Trucking for over 30 years and was known to his trucker friends as Untame. A one in a lifetime man who had a passion for God, family and trucks. Ricky loved to spend time with his wife, kids and grandkids.

Ricky is survived by his soulmate and loving wife of 48 years, Cathy Randolph Gouge; by children, Michael (Andrea) of Oliver Springs, Joseph (Becky) of Oakdale, Earnest (Jana) of Wartburg, Pamela (Timmy) of Coalfield, Miranda (Chris) of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Amber, Jonathan, Jake, Brent, Billy, Noah, Jacey, Glenda, Corey and Elizabeth; 5 great grandchildren; parents, Richard and Minnie Gouge; brothers, Bruce and Will; sisters, Teresa and Gail all of Coalfield; many nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 between the hours of 3:00-6:30 pm at Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church with a funeral service at 6:30pm with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating. A graveside service will follow at Emory Heights Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gouge family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

