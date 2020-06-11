Wallace Luther Foust, Lake City

News Department 15 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 63 Views

Wallace Luther Foust, age 81, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare in Knoxville.

Wallace was born in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Robert Luther Foust and Mary Hope Wallace Foust on September 21, 1938. He was a retired fireman for the city of Westland, Michigan. Wallace was also an army veteran. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hunting.

In addition to his parents, Wallace is preceded in death by his wife: Katherine Mary Riegal Foust, son: Robert Foust, and brother: Roy Foust.

Survivors:


Daughter                     Debbie Winkles of Westland, MI

Sisters                          Velma Kelly of Oak Ridge

                                    Joan Berg of California

                                    Hallie Harris of Lake City

                                    Mary Evelyn Hillard of Strawberry Plains

Grandchildren             Lauren Winkles

                                    Hope Winkles

                                    Shane Winkles

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral:  6:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel..

Interment: 11:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Disney Cemetery in Lake City.

About News Department

Check Also

Roger Thorp Duncan, Clinton

Roger Thorp Duncan, age 73, of Clinton, passed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: