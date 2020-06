Roger Thorp Duncan, age 73, of Clinton, passed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence. Roger was born to Lucy Duncan Stuck. He was of the baptist faith and a member of Laurel Grove Baptist Church.

Visitation: 5:00pm-8:00pm Friday June 12, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Graveside Service: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00am Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee

