Kingston Council approves July 4th concert at Amphitheatre, and scraps plans for Dogwood Drive expansion

Kingston City Council

Kingston City Council members, during Tuesday’s regular meeting, approved a Fourth of July concert at their City Amphitheater. The vote was 5-to-2 to have the event that will be funded in part by donations that were part of the Smokin’ the Water Festival and had already received, but had to be scrapped because of COVID-19. City Council member Becky Humphreys brought up the idea to have the concert for the citizens to give them something to replace the annual fireworks that has been a part of the cities festivities for many years.

In other news, Kingston City Council decided not to work with TDOT in a 50/50 split on work on the Kingston westbound exit ramp which would have included the remaking of the Dogwood Drive roadway which runs beside the interstate ramp. Not approving the agreement would not prohibit TDOT from doing the ramp work though.

