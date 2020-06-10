Joseph Wayne Crider, Knoxville, (formerly of Brandywine)

Joseph Wayne Crider, 61, of Knoxville, Tn., and formerly from Brandywine, passed away on June 8, 2020 at his home in Knoxville, Tn.

He was born on November 8, 1958, in Cumberland, MD., the son of the late L.Wayne “Pap” Crider and Anna Lee “Bootie” Hiett Crider.

He graduated from Franklin High School in 1977 and went on to WVU where he graduated in 1982 with a degree in Civil Engineering.

On June 14, 1986, he married the love of his life, Juanita Starr “Dee” Warner.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, LeAndra Starr Crider and son, Derrick Joseph Crider, and grandson Braylen Derrick Crider and (Courtney and Janna) all of Knoxville, TN.

Also surviving are a brother Robert Evan Crider (Wendy), Brandywine, WV and sisters Deborah Ann Eye, Brandywine, WV, Catherine Louise Adams (Mike) Brandywine WV, Sharon Renee Wheeler, Broadway, Va and Rebecca Lynn Sager (Mark) Broadway, VA.

Joe worked at the DSSI facility for 30 years. He made many special friends there and memories that will always be cherished by those who knew him. His “make it happen” attitude gave his peers the ability to believe in themselves and to take pride in the work they performed. He pushed each person to be their very best and he was proud of the way his facility was managed and ran. From Patches the Clown to Christmas trees and lights, lots of fun was added in between the day to day operations. Though Joe snarled at it, deep down he loved every single minute of it and he wouldn’t have traded it for anything. All those at DSSI/Perma Fix were and will forever be his family.

He surrendered his role as General Manager of DSSI/Perma Fix in Kingston, TN in order to focus on his health and the journey he had ahead of him.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Jesse E. Hiett and Dolores A. Hiett. and paternal grandparents Herbert L. Crider and Florence Crider.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge, TN. from 5:00 – 7:00p pm.

In lieu of flowers, Joseph has requested that donations be made in his name to the Seviervillle Humane Society, 959 Gnatty Branch Road, Sevierville, TN 37876.

An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

