Herbert Hall, Harriman

Mr. Herbert Hall age 68, of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home. He retired from Harriman City Hospital after 41 years. Herbert enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents: Buster & Katie Hall. Three brothers: Gary, Freddy, and Sam Hall.

He is survived by his wife: Betty Brown Hall. Son and daughter-in-law: Allen & Patricia Hall. Daughter: Lisa Ray. Sister: Vickie Bee. Three grandchildren: Kristen lane, Chelsea Ray, and Raynah Strader. Four great-grandchildren: Huston Lane, Landen lane, Shyla Ray, and Trinity Sue Hall. And many nieces, nephews, and friends

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Eddie Neeley and Bro. Tommy Kilby officiating. Graveside services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.



Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Hall family.

