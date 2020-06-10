Baby Creed Ray Doughty

CREED RAY DOUGHTY, infant angel and cherished son of Jeremy Shane Doughty and Mariah Mary Doughty of Kingston, was stillborn Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Although Creed never spent any time with his family here on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives. Sometimes in’s the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

