Bechtel Group Foundation gives $50,000 to East Tennessee Foundation for COVID-19 response

Donation adds to Y-12 contractor’s $100,000 contribution

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.– Bechtel Group Foundation is donating $50,000 to the East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund (N2N). ETF established the fund to help nonprofit organizations meet critical needs, particularly for low-income families. Bechtel Group Foundation’s contribution adds to the recent $100,000 donation from Y-12 contractor Consolidated Nuclear Security to the N2N fund.

The donation is part of Bechtel Group Foundation’s new $3 million Bechtel COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was established in May to meet urgent human needs in communities across the world where Bechtel employees live and work.

Bechtel National, Inc. is the lead member of Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, which manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex and construction of the Uranium Processing Facility for the National Nuclear Security Administration. Bechtel also has a corporate office in Oak Ridge.

“Bechtel has been part of the Oak Ridge and Knoxville community for many years,” said Y-12 Site Manager Bill Tindal. “We at Y-12 are dedicated to delivering for the nation and for our community. We appreciate the additional support from Bechtel Group Foundation to support area families—our friends and neighbors—during this pandemic.”

“East Tennessee Foundation is grateful to Bechtel Group Foundation for this generous gift to our Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund. It will allow us to continue to assist so many East Tennessee charitable organizations who are in need due to the impact of COVID-19,” said East Tennessee Foundation President & CEO Mike McClamroch.

To date, ETF has raised $1 million for N2N, with more than 30 grants being awarded in response to the COVID-19 crisis. These grants are being awarded on a weekly basis as the Foundation expedites its funding to support nonprofits and the people they serve. The grants from N2N are designated to help nonprofit organizations meet critical needs (food and medical supplies), services (utilities and rent/mortgage payments), and supplies (personal care items), particularly for low-income families.

The support for ETF’s Neighbor to Neighbor fund came from the Bechtel COVID-19 Relief Fund’s first round of grants, which totaled $750,000 and went to charities in 11 states. A second round of grants, totaling more than $2 million, will be donated through Bechtel Group Foundation partner GlobalGiving to charities in Australia, Canada, Chile, Egypt, India, Peru, United Kingdom, and other U.S. locations.

