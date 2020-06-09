Annie Loretta (Ruth) Currier, Harriman

Annie Loretta (Ruth) Currier age 90 of Harriman passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her parents Fate and Lydia Currier, brothers Roy Bonnom, Cecil, Fred, Junior and Onnie Currier, sisters Lou Ellen Currier, Pearl Baker, Mary Henley, Laura Sarten, Ella Mae Miller, Mollie Patton and Mable Loposser.

Survivors include:

Sister Partha Sarten;
Special nieces Lucille Collins and Edna Goins and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Neeley and Rev. Sam Loyd officiating. Interment at the Roane Memorial Gardens.

