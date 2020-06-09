Shirley Bermuda Hansard, 83

Shirley Bermuda Hansard age 83 of Toledo, OH passed away Friday April 5, 2020 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Shirley liked to shop, work in her yard, she was very independent and “feisty” as her friends and family would jokingly say. Shirley liked butterflies and flowers also. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Dock Arthur Taylor and Edra Taylor; husband, Carl lee Hansard; infant son, Wendel Ray Hansard; brother, Jerry Taylor of Toledo, OH; sisters Betty Murray of TX, Joyce Martin. Shirley is survived by daughters, Sherie Hansard of Clinton, TN, Tammy Hansard of Toledo, OH; sisters, Ginger Turnbill of Clinton, TN, Maryln Dumbar of Toledo, OH, Dolly Lykins of Briceville, TN, Sandra Wilson of Lake City, TN and Violet Harmon of Jacksboro, TN. Shirley also has 4 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Shirley’s family will receive her friends on Thursday June 11, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 11am – 1pm, with funeral service at 1pm. Interment will immediately follow at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

