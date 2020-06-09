Shirley Bermuda Hansard, 83

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

Shirley Bermuda Hansard age 83 of Toledo, OH passed away Friday April 5, 2020 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Shirley liked to shop, work in her yard, she was very independent and “feisty” as her friends and family would jokingly say. Shirley liked butterflies and flowers also. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Dock Arthur Taylor and Edra Taylor; husband, Carl lee Hansard; infant son, Wendel Ray Hansard; brother, Jerry Taylor of Toledo, OH; sisters Betty Murray of TX, Joyce Martin. Shirley is survived by daughters, Sherie Hansard of Clinton, TN, Tammy Hansard of Toledo, OH; sisters, Ginger Turnbill of Clinton, TN, Maryln Dumbar of Toledo, OH, Dolly Lykins of Briceville, TN, Sandra Wilson of Lake City, TN and Violet Harmon of Jacksboro, TN. Shirley also has 4 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Shirley’s family will receive her friends on Thursday June 11, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 11am – 1pm, with funeral service at 1pm. Interment will immediately follow at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Joseph Edward Murphy, Harriman

Joseph Edward Murphy, age 50, of Harriman passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at UT …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: