Johnnie Lee Duncan, Oliver Springs

Johnnie Lee Duncan, 73 years old of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Johnnie was born on October 7, 1946 in Anderson County and was an Army Veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era. Later, he worked and eventually retired from the City of Oak Ridge as a heavy equipment operator. He was a longtime member of Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy E. Duncan, Sr. and Bertha Mae Vickery Duncan; brother, David Duncan; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Morrison and Rusty Cranmore.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Selina Burchfield Duncan; daughters, Sandra Lee Smiddy and Anthony of Clinton and Karen Brown and Doug Jr. of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Jonathan Brown and fiancé Kaye Beatty, Tisa Brown, Anna Duncan, Marty Duncan, and Briauna Smiddy; brothers, Roy E. Duncan, Jr., Danny Duncan, and Stan Duncan all of Clinton; sisters, Lana Morrison of Spring City, Sally Bozarth of St. Petersburg, FL, and Sandra Cranmore of Clinton; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Pastor Eddie Perry officiating. Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Full Military Honors.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Duncan family. www.Sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

