Liliane “Lily” Colette Martorelli, Kingston

Liliane “Lily” Colette Martorelli, age 31, of Kingston passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5th, 2020. She is resting in the arms of her Heavenly Father.

If asked to describe Lily in just three words no doubt compassionate, imaginative, and persistent would come to mind. Never afraid of hard work, Lily was a skilled stone mason, but her true talent was found in her paintings, sketches, and metal sculptures. Outdoorsy, Lily’s favorite hobbies were canoeing and playing with her sweet dog Bart.

In the darkness, Lily searched for the “light” when in reality the “light” was within her. She made you a better person without knowing it. Against insurmountable odds, Lily was making her dreams and goals a reality this past year. The most important of which was spending quality time with her beautiful daughter, Tessie. She and Tessie found they shared the love for the outdoors especially canoeing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Emile Lewis Seghers; step-father, George Dillingham and grandfather, Jack Marshall.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Tessie Seghers and Tessie’s; father, Alex Marshal, IV; partner, Jason Lashawn Martin; mother, Rhonda Seghers, custodial parents, Bill and Paula Marshall; grandmother, Myra Jakubowski; grandmother, Dorothy Marshall; sisters, Stephanie Martorelli; Sarah Seghers; Emilie Seghers; Megan Marshall, and brother, Jason Marshall; nieces & nephews, Emilie Hagans, Alexis Murphy, Layla Southards, Harry Weber, Bentley and Ashton Eaton; special friends, Abigail “Abby” Blackburn; Julia Bryant, and a host of other special family and friends.

The family will host a celebration of Lily’s life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

